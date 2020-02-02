Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Position Trimmed by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,553,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $459,074,000 after acquiring an additional 308,212 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,345,000 after buying an additional 250,315 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 803,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,190,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 788,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after buying an additional 162,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 688,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,144,000 after buying an additional 488,205 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXRH traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $62.50. The company had a trading volume of 963,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,715. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.69. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush set a $52.00 price target on Texas Roadhouse and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

