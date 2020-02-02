Tesla’s (TSLA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their overweight rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Tesla from $455.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a $195.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. New Street Research raised their price target on Tesla from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $412.35.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $9.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $650.57. 15,575,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,438,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.22. Tesla has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $653.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $158,561.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total value of $22,470,351.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,395,194.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,315 shares of company stock worth $30,054,105 in the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $349,001,000 after purchasing an additional 733,764 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 577.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,992,000 after purchasing an additional 311,303 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $229,992,000 after purchasing an additional 298,142 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,678,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Tesla by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 775,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $186,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,505 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

