Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns “Sell” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $530.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $315.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tesla from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $412.35.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $9.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $650.57. The stock had a trading volume of 15,575,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,438,977. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a PE ratio of -128.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Tesla has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $653.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,504,522.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total transaction of $22,470,351.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,395,194.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,315 shares of company stock worth $30,054,105. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 11.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 35.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $1,387,000. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

