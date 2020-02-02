Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TME. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

TME stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,494,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,866,883. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion and a PE ratio of 70.50. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.27.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 6.11%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.