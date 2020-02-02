Ted Baker (LON:TED) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TED. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.50) price target on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Panmure Gordon restated an under review rating on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ted Baker from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ted Baker to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Ted Baker from GBX 465 ($6.12) to GBX 345 ($4.54) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Ted Baker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 787.86 ($10.36).

Get Ted Baker alerts:

TED stock opened at GBX 223.40 ($2.94) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $99.56 million and a P/E ratio of 85.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 368.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 612.99. Ted Baker has a 52 week low of GBX 257.60 ($3.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,026 ($26.65).

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.