Team (NYSE:TISI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Team (NYSE:TISI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Team, Inc. is a professional, full-service provider of specialty industrial services. Team’s current industrial service offering encompasses on-stream leak repair, hot tapping, fugitive emissions monitoring, field machining, technical bolting, field valve repair, NDE inspection and field heat treating. All these services are required in maintaining high temperature, high pressure piping systems and vessels utilized extensively in the refining, petrochemical, power, pipeline, and other heavy industries. Team’s inspection services also serve the aerospace and automotive industries. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Team in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Team from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TISI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.60. 186,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,861. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.95 million, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. Team has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $19.64.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Team had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $290.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Team will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Team in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Team by 20.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Team in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Team by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Team by 126.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

