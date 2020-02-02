Taylor Wealth Management Partners Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,000. Waste Management accounts for about 2.4% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 139.6% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.70. 1,622,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $94.48 and a one year high of $123.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.37.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.42.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

