Taylor Wealth Management Partners Lowers Position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners trimmed its stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Roku comprises 1.6% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Roku were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Roku by 47.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 59.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 1,110.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.28.

ROKU stock traded down $9.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.95. 16,893,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,783,414. Roku Inc has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $176.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total transaction of $2,942,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,004 shares in the company, valued at $12,572,094.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $40,979.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,979.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,081 shares of company stock valued at $33,753,344 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

