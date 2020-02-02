Taylor Wealth Management Partners Has $9.16 Million Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises about 4.2% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 444.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,689,000 after acquiring an additional 148,104 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $29,669,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,502,000 after acquiring an additional 62,492 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 56.2% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 166,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,289,000 after acquiring an additional 59,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 173,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,315,000 after acquiring an additional 55,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total transaction of $180,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,241,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $7.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $381.66. 619,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $282.74 and a one year high of $393.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.33.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.73.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

