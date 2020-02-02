Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $733.79

Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $733.79 and traded as high as $800.00. Tate & Lyle shares last traded at $792.80, with a volume of 2,052,394 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TATE shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Tate & Lyle to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 830 ($10.92) in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.46) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tate & Lyle to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 635 ($8.35) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 779.29 ($10.25).

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 777.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 733.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a GBX 8.80 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Tate & Lyle’s payout ratio is 0.61%.

About Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

