Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Shares Down 5.5%

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD)’s share price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.98, 2,341,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,729,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TLRD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tailored Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.77.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Tailored Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 427.30%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tailored Brands Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 67,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tailored Brands by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,519,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,386,000 after acquiring an additional 346,005 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tailored Brands by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 671,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 230,088 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Tailored Brands by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 20,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Tailored Brands by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 21,833 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

