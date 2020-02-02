Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.79.

NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.07. 288,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,478. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $222,512.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 777,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,497,073.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,381,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,776 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 21.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 68.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 45,271 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth $155,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth $3,398,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 250.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

