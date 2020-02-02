T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Increased by Fir Tree Capital Management LP

Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 658,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 178,255 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile Us comprises 5.1% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $51,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,139,903,000 after buying an additional 6,846,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,314,789,000 after buying an additional 2,647,322 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 108.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $265,499,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter worth about $35,623,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the third quarter worth about $28,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on T-Mobile Us to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.17.

TMUS stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.19. 2,852,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,838. The company has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day moving average is $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $85.22.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.