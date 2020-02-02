Switcheo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,030.00 (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Switcheo token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and Switcheo Network. During the last seven days, Switcheo has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $5,030.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Switcheo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.37 or 0.02975726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00197619 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00130380 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00022022 BTC.

About Switcheo

Switcheo was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Switcheo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switcheo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.