SwftCoin Price Tops $0.0013 (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. SwftCoin has a market cap of $4.81 million and $3.57 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.58 or 0.05972831 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025101 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00126986 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00034930 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013372 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010636 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

