Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes CD47, CD73, SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, SRF388 and SRF231 which are in clinical stage. Surface Oncology is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Surface Oncology stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. 76,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 7.34. Surface Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $76.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 176.50% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 323.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Surface Oncology by 1,177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 15,117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 486,940 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

