Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will report sales of $3.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.12 billion. Sunoco posted sales of $3.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year sales of $16.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.40 billion to $16.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.16 billion to $18.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.24). Sunoco had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of Sunoco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

In other Sunoco news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $172,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,095.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Sunoco by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUN traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.11. 246,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,225. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

