Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.14). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.81 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOVA shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.89.

NASDAQ NOVA opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $13.92.

In related news, Director Anne S. Andrew purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $148,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth $488,000.

Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

