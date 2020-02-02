Sunburst Financial Group LLC Invests $451,000 in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Visa by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Visa by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 91,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.88.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $9.24 on Friday, hitting $198.97. 15,777,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,765,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.53. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.30 and a one year high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

