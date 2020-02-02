Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

BATS MEAR opened at $50.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $50.17.

