Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Takes $68,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21,175.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF opened at $32.67 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $34.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.42.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

