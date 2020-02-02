Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. FCG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter.

IWN stock opened at $121.84 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $110.52 and a one year high of $130.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

