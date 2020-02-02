Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in American Water Works by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a target price (up previously from ) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

NYSE AWK opened at $136.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.70 and a 200-day moving average of $122.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $93.44 and a 1-year high of $137.73.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.85%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.