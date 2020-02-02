Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Invests $61,000 in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEV. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

IEV opened at $45.48 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $47.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.41.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

See Also: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.