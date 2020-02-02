Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,675 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 58.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $18.35.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

