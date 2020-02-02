Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in South State in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in South State by 35.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in South State by 5,404.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in South State in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in South State by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $75.61 on Friday. South State Corp has a 52 week low of $63.91 and a 52 week high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.56.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. South State had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $162.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that South State Corp will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.68%.

In other news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $42,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SSB. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens raised shares of South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

