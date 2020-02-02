Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 238 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,399,000 after purchasing an additional 154,094 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amgen by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,337,000 after purchasing an additional 274,146 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,494,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,177,000 after purchasing an additional 194,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,802 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN opened at $216.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.69. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.81.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

