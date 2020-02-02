Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Decreased by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,953 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 2.9% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $24,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,870,000 after purchasing an additional 229,189 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,381,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,038,000 after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,314,458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,317,000 after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,272,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,027,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $222,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22,698 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.45.

NYSE SYK traded down $3.13 on Friday, reaching $210.70. 1,484,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,658. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $223.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

