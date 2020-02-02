Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 106.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JMP Securities raised shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.25.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $467.04 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $293.40 and a 52-week high of $486.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $454.32 and a 200-day moving average of $425.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67.

In other Chemed news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total transaction of $534,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,612.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,006 in the last three months. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

