Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,625,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,900,000 after purchasing an additional 929,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,510,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,964,000 after purchasing an additional 82,443 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $23,894,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $25,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Barclays raised Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $18.98 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.29 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

