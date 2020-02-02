Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,785 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 155.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 143.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

RDIV stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $37.17. 207,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,714. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.83.

