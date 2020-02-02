Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,386 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Target by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Target by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $3.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.74. 6,893,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,368,809. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $69.07 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

