Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 663 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,413 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,095 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 19.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $469,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,667 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 29.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $245,461,000 after purchasing an additional 968,802 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,011,777 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,611,000 after purchasing an additional 271,368 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 25.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,875,073 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $163,822,000 after purchasing an additional 579,488 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $59.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,672,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,082. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day moving average of $58.67. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.