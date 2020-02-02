Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,727,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,974. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.21 and a 1-year high of $144.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.32 and a 200 day moving average of $135.34. The company has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

