Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.82 Million Position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Store Capital by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Store Capital by 4.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Store Capital by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Store Capital by 12.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Store Capital by 0.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STOR. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

Shares of Store Capital stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $39.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,881. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average of $37.55. Store Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.16.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 44.09%. The company had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $373,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

