Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Private Vista LLC increased its stake in 3M by 5.1% during the third quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in 3M by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in 3M by 0.3% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,738,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,767. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.02 and its 200 day moving average is $168.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

