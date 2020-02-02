Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.26 Million Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

FTSL stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.97. The stock had a trading volume of 297,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,710. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $48.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.