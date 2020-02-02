Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,632 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 243.8% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,924,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,130,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on General Electric from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

