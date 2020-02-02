Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,481 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,418 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,481 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $201.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.70 and a twelve month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

