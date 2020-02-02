Stock Repurchase Plan Declared by BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Board

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
NYSE:BWA opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.
BorgWarner Company Profile
BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.
Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.