Stock Repurchase Plan Declared by BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Board

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NYSE:BWA opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

