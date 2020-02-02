Stipend Reaches Market Capitalization of $142,373.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $142,373.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stipend has traded up 45.2% against the US dollar. One Stipend coin can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.02 or 0.01241460 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00046227 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00023507 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00204152 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006584 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00067456 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

