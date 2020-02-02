Stifel Nicolaus Raises MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target to $28.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.99.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.01 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 83.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $79,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,171.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $86,609.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,666.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,422 shares of company stock worth $172,437. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

