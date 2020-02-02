Stephens Raises Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $78.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.93.

Shares of PB stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,644,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,206. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $61.85 and a 12-month high of $75.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

In related news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

