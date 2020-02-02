Status Market Capitalization Achieves $54.43 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, Status has traded up 51.1% against the dollar. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Kyber Network, LATOKEN and Koinex. Status has a total market cap of $54.43 million and approximately $31.81 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.35 or 0.02968204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00193794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00120734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Status Token Trading

Status can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Koinex, Gate.io, GOPAX, Tidex, Huobi, Radar Relay, Upbit, TOPBTC, Binance, DragonEX, OTCBTC, HitBTC, Poloniex, DDEX, Cobinhood, Gatecoin, Bithumb, Neraex, Ethfinex, DEx.top, Ovis, CoinTiger, BigONE, Livecoin, OKEx, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Bancor Network, IDEX, Liqui, IDCM, IDAX, ABCC, Bittrex, ZB.COM, OOOBTC and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.