State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Repligen by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Repligen by 94.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Repligen by 542.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.63.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $100.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.88, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $52.87 and a one year high of $102.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 16.03 and a quick ratio of 14.70.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $69.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. Repligen had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

