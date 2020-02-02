State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stake in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 14.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,725,000 after purchasing an additional 48,589 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 24.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 13.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ingevity to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $65.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Ingevity Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $120.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.01.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

