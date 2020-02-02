State of Michigan Retirement System Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth $40,564,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth $27,926,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth $14,980,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 175,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,791 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sidoti boosted their target price on FTI Consulting from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FTI Consulting from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FTI Consulting presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.67.

FCN stock opened at $120.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $122.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.82 and a 200-day moving average of $108.64.

In related news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $558,450.00. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

