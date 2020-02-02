State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVT. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. G.Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. CL King began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

In related news, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $152,716.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,559.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.70. nVent Electric PLC has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $559.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.44 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

