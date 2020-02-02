State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.15 Million Position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMPQ. Wedbush dropped their price target on Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $16.90 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

In related news, Director Susan F. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,350.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

