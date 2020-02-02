State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBC. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 10.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.6% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 9,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $78.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.37. Regal Beloit Corp has a 52-week low of $67.74 and a 52-week high of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.49 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In related news, COO Jonathan J. Schlemmer sold 4,480 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $370,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,533,398.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $446,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,012.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

